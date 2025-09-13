Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
SECURITY

Syrian forces fire at drone near the Lebanese border

They are “likely Israeli drones,” according to a source within the Lebanese Army.

OLJ / 13 September 2025 16:00

Syrian forces fire at drone near the Lebanese border

Screenshot from a video showing light signals in the sky from a drone above the Wadi Khaled area in Akkar (North Lebanon) on the night of Sep. 12–13, 2025. Screenshot obtained by our correspondent Michel Hallak.

On the night of Friday to Saturday, Syrian air defenses fired at a drone flying at medium altitude over the Syrian side of the Nahr al-Kabir River, which separates Lebanon and Syria at several points, from the Syrian village of Halat to the Tal Kalakh area in Homs province, without hitting it, reports our correspondent in the North, Michel Hallak.

Syrian forces have not issued any statement regarding the incident.

A source within the Lebanese Army told L’Orient-Le Jour that drones not belonging to the army had flown over Lebanese airspace during the night, suggesting they are “likely Israeli drones,” at a time when the Israeli air force constantly patrols Lebanese airspace, particularly along its borders with Syria, carrying out strikes in Lebanon — especially in the Bekaa Valley — to combat arms smuggling toward Hezbollah.

The drone’s noise was heard by residents of Lebanese border villages in Akkar (North Lebanon), including al-Kawashra, al-Noura, and al-Dababieh, located opposite the Syrian village of Halat, the correspondent reports. A video from the Wadi Khaled region in Akkar, shared with our correspondent, shows light signals in the sky likely originating from a drone.

