Syrian forces fire at drone near the Lebanese border

On the night of Friday to Saturday, Syrian air defenses fired at a drone flying at medium altitude over the Syrian side of the Nahr al-Kabir River, which separates Lebanon and Syria at several points, from the Syrian village of Halat to the Tal Kalakh area in Homs province, without hitting it, reports our correspondent in the North, Michel Hallak.

Syrian forces have not issued any statement regarding the incident.

A source within the Lebanese Army told L’Orient-Le Jour that drones not belonging to the army had flown over Lebanese airspace during the night, suggesting they are “likely Israeli drones,” at a time when the Israeli air force constantly patrols Lebanese airspace, particularly along its borders with Syria, carrying out strikes in Lebanon — especially in the Bekaa Valley — to combat arms smuggling toward Hezbollah.

The drone’s noise was heard by residents of Lebanese border villages in Akkar (North Lebanon), including al-Kawashra, al-Noura, and al-Dababieh, located opposite the Syrian village of Halat, the correspondent reports. A video from the Wadi Khaled region in Akkar, shared with our correspondent, shows light signals in the sky likely originating from a drone.