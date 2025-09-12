Le Drian conveys Arab and international ‘full support’ for Lebanon

The special envoy of the Élysée for Lebanon, Jean-Yves Le Drian, at Ain al-Tineh, on Sept. 11, 2025. (Credit: Mohammad Yassin/L’Orient-Le Jour)
This time, the outcome is positive. On his second visit to Beirut since January’s presidential election, the French president’s special envoy for Lebanon, Jean-Yves Le Drian, came to deliver a message of Arab and international “full support” to the Lebanese authorities, especially after the government’s “historic” decision to affirm the state’s monopoly on weapons and to roll out an army plan to enforce it. The details of Le Drain's visit 'Any pressure on Israel would help implement army plan,' says Aoun to Le Drian Yet even as Lebanon meets one of the international community’s key demands through this approach, much more lies ahead. Alongside disarming militias, the country is expected to press forward with the economic and financial reforms long demanded by donor states. These nations are preparing to reconvene in Paris to channel...
