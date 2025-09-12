Le Drian conveys Arab and international ‘full support’ for Lebanon

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google This time, the outcome is positive. On his second visit to Beirut since January’s presidential election, the French president’s special envoy for Lebanon, Jean-Yves Le Drian, came to deliver a message of Arab and international “full support” to the Lebanese authorities, especially after the government’s “historic” decision to affirm the state’s monopoly on weapons and to roll out an army plan to enforce it. The details of Le Drain's visit 'Any pressure on Israel would help implement army plan,' says Aoun to Le Drian Yet even as Lebanon meets one of the international community’s key demands through this approach, much more lies ahead. Alongside disarming militias, the country is expected to press forward with the economic and financial reforms long demanded by donor states. These nations are preparing to reconvene in Paris to channel...

This time, the outcome is positive. On his second visit to Beirut since January’s presidential election, the French president’s special envoy for Lebanon, Jean-Yves Le Drian, came to deliver a message of Arab and international “full support” to the Lebanese authorities, especially after the government’s “historic” decision to affirm the state’s monopoly on weapons and to roll out an army plan to enforce it. The details of Le Drain's visit 'Any pressure on Israel would help implement army plan,' says Aoun to Le Drian Yet even as Lebanon meets one of the international community’s key demands through this approach, much more lies ahead. Alongside disarming militias, the country is expected to press forward with the economic and financial reforms long demanded by donor states. These nations are preparing to reconvene...

You have reached your article limit Now is not the time to stop reading. Stay informed for $1 only! Already have an account? Log in