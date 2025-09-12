In infographics: Hamas leaders killed, their successors and the group's structure since Oct. 7

A photo provided by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on February 13, 2024, shows the head of Hamas's political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, preparing to welcome the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs in Doha. (Credit: Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs/AFP)
This time, Israel missed its target. On Tuesday, Israeli forces bombed Doha, the capital of Qatar, a key U.S. ally. The strike was aimed at killing Hamas negotiators gathered to discuss a new U.S. truce proposal approved by Israel.Hamas said six people were killed: the son of chief negotiator Khalil Hayya, Hayya’s chief of staff, three bodyguards and a Qatari policeman. According to sources in the Palestinian movement cited by AFP, six leaders, including Hayya, former leader Khaled Meshaal and West Bank chief Zaher Jabarin, were inside the building during the attack. Asked Tuesday on CNN, Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani did not comment on Hayya’s fate. The details you (may have) missed Why Israel’s strike on Qatar marks a turning point for Gulf monarchies While Israel appeared to miss its target this time,...
This time, Israel missed its target. On Tuesday, Israeli forces bombed Doha, the capital of Qatar, a key U.S. ally. The strike was aimed at killing Hamas negotiators gathered to discuss a new U.S. truce proposal approved by Israel.Hamas said six people were killed: the son of chief negotiator Khalil Hayya, Hayya’s chief of staff, three bodyguards and a Qatari policeman. According to sources in the Palestinian movement cited by AFP, six leaders, including Hayya, former leader Khaled Meshaal and West Bank chief Zaher Jabarin, were inside the building during the attack. Asked Tuesday on CNN, Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani did not comment on Hayya’s fate. The details you (may have) missed Why Israel’s strike on Qatar marks a turning point for Gulf monarchies While Israel appeared to miss its target this...