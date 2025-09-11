'Any pressure on Israel would help implement army plan,' says Aoun to Le Drian

French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian met Thursday with Lebanese leaders in Beirut, where he reaffirmed France’s commitment to organizing two international conferences to support Lebanon and its army.

At the Baabda Presidential Palace, President Joseph Aoun urged France and the United States to pressure Israel to halt its attacks on Lebanon, saying such steps would help the Lebanese Army implement its plan to disarm militias, particularly Hezbollah.

According to the Presidential Palace's X account, Aoun told Le Drian that “any French or American pressure on Israel to cease hostilities will help implement the security plan developed by the army and approved by Cabinet.”