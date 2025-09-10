Sept. 5 Cabinet decision: A temporary arrangement?
Since Friday’s Cabinet session, the general political climate in the country has grown calmer, as if a new, promising chapter is beginning. Yet, from Hezbollah’s end, the atmosphere is far from optimistic.
Hezbollah supporters in the southern suburbs of Beirut following the Cabinet meeting on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. (Credit: Mohammad Yassine/L'Orient Today)
After the tension that preceded the session, and fears of a direct confrontation between the army and Hezbollah following the government’s decisions of Aug. 5 and 7 on the need to disarm the group by Dec. 31, people suddenly felt relieved. The various actors even exchanged compliments on their prudence and ability to avoid a clash and preserve civil peace, while allowing the army to continue its mission, according to its means and vision. Meetings among the different officials have resumed, giving the impression of constructive dialogue, far from the earlier escalations.What, then, caused this complete shift in tone? According to the official version, it is simply because the statement issued after Friday’s Cabinet session did not constitute a concrete endorsement of the army’s plan— the plan itself does not mention specific deadlines —...
