TESTIMONIES
‘As long as Israel is wreaking havoc, no place is safe’: Lebanese expats react to Israeli strikes in Doha
Qatar is home to around 40,000 Lebanese people.
L'OLJ / By Lisa GOURSAUD, 11 September 2025 15:50
“The war in Gaza could end tomorrow,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said Tuesday at a press conference abroad. A few hours later, Israel carried out unprecedented strikes on Doha, the Qatari capital that hosts Hamas’ political bureau, targeting leaders of the Palestinian movement. The attack killed six people, including the son of a Hamas leader. “Israel takes full responsibility” for the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said later, claiming that the hit came in response to Hamas’ “deadly attacks” the previous day in East Jerusalem. Dive deeper Targeted in Doha, Hamas' exiled leaders face difficult decisions Qatar, which is mediating negotiations between Israel and Hamas for a cease-fire in Gaza, said that Israel was practicing “state terrorism.”While their own country has been under Israeli fire since...
