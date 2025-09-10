‘It was indeed a drone’: After two suspected Israeli attacks, Gaza flotilla determined to leave Tunis

Gathering for the Global Sumud Flotilla press conference after the announcement of a drone attack on one of its boats in Tunisian waters, Sept. 9, 2025. (Credit: Jihed Abidellaoui/Reuters)
Miguel Duarte said he saw it with his own eyes, and he repeated it tirelessly. He is one of the eyewitnesses seen stepping back in the first video that spread widely on social media.The footage, taken from the Family Boat’s [a Gaza-bound vessel in the Global Sumud Flotilla] security camera, shows an explosion on deck after a luminous projectile fell from the sky.“It was indeed a drone. It dropped something that caught fire, then there was an explosion on the deck, and we rushed in with fire extinguishers to put out the blaze,” said the Portuguese activist with the Global Sumud Flotilla on Sept. 9. Some context Greta Thunberg joins flotilla heading for Gaza with aid His account was corroborated by Yusuf Omar, another activist on the flotilla who was on deck at the time of the incident, during the night from Monday to Tuesday. The...
