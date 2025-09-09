Hezbollah disarmament: Why Tom Barrack should readjust his approach

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Is Tom Barrack’s initiative in Lebanon already at an impasse? To answer that question, one must look at his methodology, the broader American approach, and the specific conditions in Lebanon and Israel. The Lebanese government has taken the political decision to limit weapons to the state, but has not formally adopted the military plan or set a clear deadline.Since taking office in July as U.S. special envoy, Barrack has visited Lebanon five times in two months. The frequency of the visits reflects a tendency to micromanage the Lebanese file. But the disarmament of Hezbollah, built over four decades, cannot realistically be envisioned on a four-month timetable. Even Israel, after two years of war, has not managed to disarm Hamas or free all the hostages in Gaza, prompting U.S. President Donald Trump to reopen communication channels with...

Is Tom Barrack’s initiative in Lebanon already at an impasse? To answer that question, one must look at his methodology, the broader American approach, and the specific conditions in Lebanon and Israel. The Lebanese government has taken the political decision to limit weapons to the state, but has not formally adopted the military plan or set a clear deadline.Since taking office in July as U.S. special envoy, Barrack has visited Lebanon five times in two months. The frequency of the visits reflects a tendency to micromanage the Lebanese file. But the disarmament of Hezbollah, built over four decades, cannot realistically be envisioned on a four-month timetable. Even Israel, after two years of war, has not managed to disarm Hamas or free all the hostages in Gaza, prompting U.S. President Donald Trump to reopen communication channels...

You have reached your article limit Now is not the time to stop reading. Stay informed for $1 only! Already have an account? Log in