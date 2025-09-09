Jounieh highway expansion 'back on track,' locals cautiously optimistic

Will the chronic Jounieh highway traffic jams finally come to an end ? This could be the case as authorities seek to put the highway expansion project "back on track" after years of unfruitful efforts, as several locals express their optimism.

The Jounieh highway is used daily by tens of thousands of motorists who often find themselves stuck in endless lines, especially during the summer. Widening works had already been considered in 2019, without success.

Tuesday, Public Works and Transport Minister, Fayez Rasamny, held a meeting at his office to discuss the long-stalled project to rehabilitate and expand the coastal Jounieh highway, the state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported. The meeting included the President of the Council for Development and Reconstruction (CDR), Mohammad Qabbani, several MPs from Keserwan and Jbeil, as well as heads of municipalities along the coastal route.

Rassamny emphasized that “the aim of the meeting was to put the project back on the right track, in cooperation with the CDR, the concerned MPs, and the municipalities.” He stressed the importance of completing the highway, “given its national and developmental significance, and the fact that it would ease the daily suffering of citizens on this vital route.” The minister added that funding is already secured with no obstacles, and that a designated committee would address pending issues, especially related rights and the continuity of the project.”

$40 million for expansion

In a separate Public Works Parliamentary Committee meeting held in August, MP Sajih Attieh announced that the Jounieh highway will be expanded for $40 million, with funds secured by the Ministry of Public Works for both expropriations and construction. He called it a “historic achievement.”

Attieh also noted that the Council for Development and Reconstruction has completed the technical studies, and that work is expected to begin within a month at the northern entrance of Beirut. The project, originally proposed in 2019, had been stalled for years.

Rassamny reassured the public Tuesday that “the severe congestion recently seen along the coast will not happen again once the project is completed.” He concluded: “We don’t want to delve into cost figures, but we confirm that the necessary funds are available, the contracts have been awarded according to regulations, and work will begin as soon as the committee completes its tasks.”

'This is a plan we’ve been waiting for a long time'

But how is the project perceived on the ground ? Local representatives and residents expressed both support and concerns over the upcoming works. Robert Tohme, a Mukhtar of Ghazir, told L’Orient Today: “This is a plan we’ve been waiting for a long time. The expansion is finally happening, even if (the works) will cause traffic and some chaos. We’re already struggling with congestion, but it’s going to be good for the future, God willing. Even if we have to endure a difficult period now, the outcome will hopefully be worth it. Local residents I’ve spoken with are supportive and looking forward to the improvements.”

Carlos Shababi, a Mukhtar of Haret Sakher, added: “The traffic is already there—it will definitely increase once the works start. People will need to plan their days around it. I can’t explain how bad it gets, but this is an important step, and we’re looking forward to it.”

Sibelle Geha, a resident of Adma (Kerou an) who works at a bank in Downtown Beirut, described her daily commute as “insufferable due to the traffic,” and said she is hopeful the ministry’s plan will “ease congestion in the long run, even if it makes traffic worse during the works.”

But not everyone shares the same optimism. Hani Mroueh, a resident of Ghadir in Jounieh who commutes to Hamra three times a week, said: “This is Lebanon after all. God knows how long it will take. I wouldn’t be surprised if it drags on for months — it already took nearly 20 years just to get the plan approved.”

'Traffic doesn’t really affect a pharmacy’s work'

A pharmacist whose shop is located on the highway and who is not authorized to speak publicly, said: “Traffic doesn’t really affect a pharmacy’s work. People come to us because they need their medication, ask questions, or get injections — whether there’s traffic or not.” However, a floor manager at L’Abeille d’Or, a dessert shop with a branch on the Jounieh highway, expressed concern: “We might be affected once the works start because the area will be overly congested. We still don’t know if this will reduce our number of customers. But overall, the works should be good for the area in the long term.”

The municipality of Jounieh did not respond to L’Orient Today’s requests for comment.