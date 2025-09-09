1 injured in Israeli strike on car near Jiyyeh, in Chouf

BEIRUT — An Israeli drone struck a car parked near a mosque in Zarout, located between the towns of Jiyyeh and Barja, in the Chouf district, about 20 kilometers south of Beirut, critically injuring one person.

The car caught fire, according to images provided by L'Orient Today's correspondent in the area, who added that the Israeli drone continues to fly overhead.

This strike comes as Israel continues to violate, on a near-daily basis, the cease-fire established last November, claiming to target suspected Hezbollah members and infrastructure. On Tuesday at dawn, an Israeli drone dropped a sound bomb near the Naqoura beach. The day before, five people were killed in a series of Israeli raids on what its army claimed to be an 'al-Radwan force camps' in the Bekaa.