Berri meets with Aoun then Haykal: 'All is well'

President Joseph Aoun received Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Monday at the Baabda Presidential Palace, three days after the Lebanese government's decision to "endorse" the army's plan for the monopoly of weapons, presented by army commander Rodolph Haykal, without any deadline set. In this context, Berri met with General Haykal in Ain al-Tineh.

"I came to congratulate [Joseph Aoun] on the occasion of the Feast of the Nativity of the Virgin Mary," according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA), Berri made only one comment as he left Baabda Palace, reported on the presidency's X account: "With the blessings of Our Lady Mary, all is well."

According to NNA, Aoun and Berri "conducted a broad overview of the general situation in the country, particularly in the South, as well as the developments following the last Cabinet meeting." Berri had told the daily An-Nahar the day before that he was "reassured by the conclusions of the government's statement, which helped the country avoid great discord," emphasizing that "internal unity remains essential." The parliament speaker, head of the Amal movement and main ally of Hezbollah, also said he told U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, who was in Beirut ten days ago, that "Israel is still at war, has not ceased its aggression, and has not respected the cease-fire agreement" that entered into force on Nov. 27, 2024.

Following his meeting with Berri, and in response to a question about whether he remained calm regarding the situation, Haykal answered "always," according to local media.

There are differing interpretations concerning Friday's Cabinet decision. On one side (notably within Hezbollah circles), it is emphasized that the government did not "adopt" the army's plan, which would mean it may not be implemented — at least not immediately — in order to avoid provoking violence from the pro-Iranian militia. On the other hand, it is argued that, since the army must submit a monthly report to the government on the plan's implementation, logically, it should be put into effect without delay.