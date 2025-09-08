In the vineyards of southern Lebanon and the Bekaa, ‘war is not over’

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google “It was Sept. 23, 2024, at 5 p.m.” In the office of Elias Maalouf, head of the Château Riyaq winery in the Bekaa, every detail bears the mark of the day when the largest Israeli strike on Riyaq changed everything, as the war between Israel and Hezbollah, which began in October 2023, suddenly turned into open conflict.On the wall, the glass of a frame is shattered. In one corner, stacks of books, CDs, and cameras were salvaged. In the adjoining laboratory, the winemaker’s brand-new glass instruments, used to check the quality of his grapes and wine, replaced the old ones blown away by what Maalouf calls “Riyaq’s equivalent of the Beirut port explosion” of Aug. 4, 2020. Read more Toward 'smart agriculture' : A project between the Agriculture and Artificial Intelligence Ministries In this village of about 20,000 people, 80 percent of...

“It was Sept. 23, 2024, at 5 p.m.” In the office of Elias Maalouf, head of the Château Riyaq winery in the Bekaa, every detail bears the mark of the day when the largest Israeli strike on Riyaq changed everything, as the war between Israel and Hezbollah, which began in October 2023, suddenly turned into open conflict.On the wall, the glass of a frame is shattered. In one corner, stacks of books, CDs, and cameras were salvaged. In the adjoining laboratory, the winemaker’s brand-new glass instruments, used to check the quality of his grapes and wine, replaced the old ones blown away by what Maalouf calls “Riyaq’s equivalent of the Beirut port explosion” of Aug. 4, 2020. Read more Toward 'smart agriculture' : A project between the Agriculture and Artificial Intelligence Ministries In this village of about 20,000 people, 80...

You have reached your article limit Now is not the time to stop reading. Stay informed for $1 only! Already have an account? Log in