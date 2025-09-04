Rajji at the Arab League: Monopoly on weapons decision is 'sovereign'

BEIRUT — Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Rajji praised in Cairo the "historic" decision made last August by the Lebanese government to ask the army to develop a plan for disarming militias, stressing that it was a "sovereign" decision and that Lebanon was counting on the "support" of Arab countries in the new phase ahead.

"These measures aim to extend the state's authority and its full sovereignty over all Lebanese territory, and they are sovereign decisions regarding which Lebanon categorically refuses any external interference, relying heavily on the support of its Arab brotherly countries," Rajji said during the 164th ordinary session of the Council of the Arab League bringing together the foreign ministers of member states, according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA.)

The Council of the League of Arab States adopted, in its final statement, a paragraph expressing its solidarity with Lebanon, reiterating its support for the government's decision to restrict weapons to the army and legal security forces throughout Lebanese territory, and rejecting any foreign interference in this sovereign matter.

It also welcomed the launch of the process to surrender Palestinian weapons and called for its completion with Arab support.

Opponents of the Cabinet's decision — which mainly aims to disarm Hezbollah and the Palestinian militias present in refugee camps — believe it was taken under American pressure, while Hezbollah's refusal to disarm is explicitly backed by Iran.

Cabinet is scheduled to meet Friday to discuss the army's plan.

Reforms and borders

The foreign minister also condemned Israel's continued attacks and daily violations of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and the Nov. 27, 2024 ceasefire agreement "despite all the measures taken by Lebanon, notably the deployment of the Lebanese army throughout the South and the withdrawal of illegal weapons."

He renewed his call to the international community to "put pressure on Israel to end its aggression, respect Lebanese sovereignty, and withdraw immediately, completely, and unconditionally from all occupied Lebanese territories, and to return to compliance with the terms of the armistice agreement signed with Lebanon in 1949 under U.N. supervision."

Once again, he urged Arab countries to support the Lebanese army so that it can carry out the government decision of confining weapons to the state.

In his speech to the Arab League, Rajji also defended the government's commitment to reform, hoping this will "open the way for the return of Arab investment as part of Arab economic integration and a true partnership."

He assured that Lebanon is willing to cooperate and coordinate with Syria to resolve all thorny issues and outstanding files that have existed for decades between the two countries, including the demarcation and delimitation of borders — a few days after a Syrian delegation visited Lebanon to address this question.

The minister also reaffirmed "Lebanon's support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, especially the creation of their independent state and their right to self-determination," and rejected "any attempt to eliminate the Palestinian cause, which would not bring regional stability but would instead increase complications and tensions."

The Council renewed its commitment to support Lebanon in the face of its economic crises, condemned ongoing Israeli aggression, and affirmed its support for the implementation of Resolution 1701 and the 1949 armistice agreement, as well as the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied Lebanese territories.