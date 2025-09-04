Mixed results for residential market in Beirut this summer

View of the Achrafieh hill in Beirut. (Credit: Philippe Hage Boutros/L’Orient-Le Jour)
Summer concludes with a mixed outlook for real estate professionals. After the rebound of the residential market in Beirut during the first quarter of 2025, sector players were expecting strong momentum during the summer, with property owners more optimistic than ever upon hearing that Lebanese expatriates were arriving in large numbers for the holidays. However, the results remain modest.A real estate developer, who requested anonymity, laments that summer was a bust. "Sales had been better at the start of the year. This winter, we sold six apartments. In recent weeks, two sales were finalized. We expected better," says the developer, who is building a residential building in the Hamra district. Anis Kfoury, general manager of the Nine Yards agency, confirms this sluggishness: "In recent months, the market has been very...
