What we know about Ofek 19, Israeli spy satellite spotted over south Lebanon

The launch of the Israeli satellite Ofek 19, on Sept. 2, 2025, at the Palmachim Airbase and spaceport in central Israel. (Credit: Shared on X by the Israeli Defense Ministry)
The launch of the Ofek 19 satellite is "a message to all our enemies, wherever they are: We are watching you at all times and under all circumstances," Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz wrote on X on Sept. 2.That evening, Israel launched its latest spy satellite, Ofek 19 ("horizon" in Hebrew), into space from the Palmachim Airbase and spaceport in central Israel, according to Reuters. Authorities hailed it as a "major technological breakthrough." The launch of the satellite, which was visible from southern Lebanon, caused panic among Israeli citizens, who believed it was a foreign attack.What information do we have about this satellite and its capabilities? Will it have any impact on Lebanon? Here's what we know.
