Who is Chloe Malle, set to replace Anna Wintour as head of Vogue US?

From the New York Observer to a throne once thought impossible to inherit, Chloe Malle climbed the ranks one step at a time.

L'OLJ / By Fifi ABOU DIB, 03 September 2025 10:37

Lire cet article en Français

Chloe Malle, the main candidate to succeed Anna Wintour. (Credit: Instagram/@chloemalle)

Born in New York on Nov. 8, 1985, the daughter of French director Louis Malle and American actress Candice Bergen, Chloe Malle was named on Sept. 2 as Anna Wintour’s successor at the helm of Vogue U.S.Malle grew up partly in Los Angeles, in the shadow of her mother’s TV series Murphy Brown, and partly in the quiet charm of southwestern France, where Louis Malle settled between film shoots. She lost her father to lymphoma at age 10, a loss that marked her deeply.Louis Malle and Candice Bergen’s relationship was a union of two worlds: French auteur cinema and American glamour. They married in 1980 in the French countryside, at the family home in the Lot known as Le Coual. The estate became their anchor — where they exchanged vows, where Bergen returned after her husband's death, and where their daughter would one day marry. Together,...
