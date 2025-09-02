Israel drops leaflets in Rabb Thalathin, southern Lebanon, where bulldozer was targeted Monday | LIVE

The spokesperson for Gaza's civil defense reported on Tuesday that 13 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes carried out overnight against residential buildings.

Amnesty accuses Syrian government forces and their allies of executing 46 Druze.

Beirut and Damascus, in Syria, will form two committees tasked with determining the fate of Syrian prisoners held in Lebanon, locating missing Lebanese in Syria, and resolving their outstanding border disputes.

Dozens of Israeli doctors blocked traffic near Tel Aviv on Tuesday morning to demand the release of hostages and an end to the war in Gaza.