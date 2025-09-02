Israel drops leaflets in Rabb Thalathin, southern Lebanon, where bulldozer was targeted Monday | LIVE

Palestinians displaced by the Israeli military offensive take refuge in a tent camp as Israeli forces intensify their operations around Gaza City on Sept. 2, 2025.
An Israeli drone dropped leaflets in the town of Rabb Thalathin, in the Marjayoun district, at the site where a bulldozer had been targeted on Monday, our correspondent in the south reported.
“This tractor is working to rehabilitate underground military infrastructure used by Hezbollah. There is no economic benefit to be gained from suspicious transactions with the party. Stay away from Hezbollah and its members; they are the ones preventing national reconstruction,” the leaflet read.
An Israeli helicopter dropped a stun grenade on a farm field in the town of Wazzani (Marjayoun district), according to residents quoted by our correspondent.
Medical sources in Gaza report that 28 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since early this morning, including 24 in Gaza City, and that dozens more have been wounded, including nine in an attack on a residential building in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, according to Arab and Palestinian media.
The Palestinian Red Crescent said that 28 of the wounded were taken to al-Quds Hospital, where medical teams are struggling to provide care due to severe shortages of equipment and medicines, Haaretz reports.
There are also reports of four deaths near the aid distribution point on the Nitzamir axis, according to al-Awada Hospital, and five deaths near the aid point in Khan Younis, according to Nasser Hospital.
The Gaza Health Ministry has warned of a worsening hunger crisis, noting that in August alone, 185 deaths related to malnutrition were recorded, including 70 since the official declaration of famine. Approximately 43,000 children under the age of five and 55,000 pregnant or breastfeeding women are believed to be suffering from malnutrition.
Hezbollah disarmament
A few days before the Cabinet meeting, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri introduced an initiative. L'Orient-Le Jour reveals the main points in this article.
According to the Palestinian media outlet Quds News Network, early this morning, the Israeli army arrested the Palestinian mayor of Hebron, Tayssir Abu Sneineh, after raiding and ransacking his home in the city, located in the southern part of the occupied West Bank.
The information was reported by several Israeli media outlets.
Recognizing a Palestinian state “is not symbolic,” because it offers “a prospect for the future,” said Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, the Palestinian Authority's deputy foreign minister, on Monday in Rome, according to AFP.
“We discussed the recognition of the Palestinian state, and I made it clear that this recognition was not symbolic. The recognition of the Palestinian state offers us a future,” she told reporters after a meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.
“It shows that we are preserving the two-state solution, which has long been eroded. It also sends a clear message: The only solution is to recognize a Palestinian state living in peace and security alongside the State of Israel,” she added.
According to Al Jazeera, the municipality of Gaza City has warned of sewage overflows in the city due to damage caused by the Israeli army at the start of its siege.
The spokesperson for Gaza's civil defense reported on Tuesday that 13 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes carried out overnight in Palestinian territory against residential buildings.
The Israeli air force struck the top floor of a residential building in the southwestern part of Gaza City, killing 10 people, spokesman Mahmoud Bassal said in a statement sent to AFP.
Bassal also reported that Israeli helicopters had struck an apartment in the west of the city, killing three people and injuring several others.
In southern Lebanon, our correspondent reported new incidents involving the Israeli army, which still occupies at least five strategic points despite the cease-fire agreed with Hezbollah last November.
After 10 p.m., drones were heard flying intensively over the villages of Shaqra and Braasheet in the Bint Jbeil district, as well as over Mais al-Jabal and Majdal Salem in the Sour district.
After 10:30 p.m., an Israeli drone dropped a sound bomb on the outskirts of the village of Majdal Salem.
After midnight, the Israeli army fired flares over the Israeli site known as the “radar” and opened machine gun fire toward the outskirts of the village of Shebaa, in the Hasbaya district.
Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir strongly condemned Belgium's decision to recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations.
"European countries that indulge in naivety and submit to Hamas' manipulations will sooner or later experience terrorism firsthand. Here in Israel, some once believed in such illusions — and the result was rape, murder and massacre. Instead of rewarding terrorism, the free world must unite against it," he said in a statement quoted by Haaretz.
In Israel, part of the population continues to mobilize against the war in Gaza, where the death toll continues to rise day after day:
According to Haaretz, dozens of doctors blocked traffic on the northbound lanes of the Ayalon Highway near Tel Aviv on Tuesday morning, demanding the release of hostages and an end to the war, before being dispersed by police.
“We will not normalize a state of malicious abandonment or the breakdown of the moral values that are the foundation of our lives,” the protesters said.
On Monday, nine Palestinians, including three children, died of hunger and malnutrition in Gaza in the last 24 hours, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.
The Ministry added that 98 people were killed and 404 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza during the same period. With these figures, the total number of war casualties now stands at 63,557 dead and 160,660 injured since Oct. 7, 2023.
According to the official Israeli count, 48 hostages are still being held in Gaza, 22 of whom are believed to be alive.
Belgium will recognize a Palestinian state at the U.N. General Assembly, Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot said on Tuesday, adding further international pressure on Israel after similar moves by Australia, the U.K., Canada and France, according to Reuters.
Under growing pressure from the international community over its war in Gaza, Israel has been aggravated by commitments to formally recognize a Palestinian state at a summit planned during the U.N. event this month.
Israel is considering annexing part of the occupied West Bank in response to the recognition of a Palestinian state by France and other countries, three Israeli officials told Reuters.
The idea is to be further discussed on Sunday, another official said.
Other important news from last night:
On Tuesday, Amnesty International accused Syrian government forces and affiliated groups of summarily executing 46 Druze in Sweida on July 15 and 16, and called for those responsible to be brought to justice.
Clashes in the southern Syrian province of Sweida, which has a Druze majority, broke out on July 13 between Druze fighters and Sunni Bedouins, before security forces and tribesmen from other parts of Syria intervened to support the Bedouins.
The U.K.-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported last week that the death toll had risen to 2,000, including 789 Druze civilians who it said had been “summarily executed” by “members of the Defense and Interior Ministries ."
Amnesty said it had documented “the deliberate shooting and execution of 46 Druze” in Sweida “in a public square, in homes, a school, a hospital and a ceremony hall.”
This morning's top story:
Two missiles fired from Yemen crashed on Saudi territory, according to Israeli media outlets Haaretz and Ynet.
Houthi leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi threatened on Sunday to intensify attacks against Israel after a strike killed about half of the 22 members of the government, whose role is mainly administrative. He warned that Israeli strikes would not “deter” them.
Thousands of Yemenis attended the funeral in Sanaa on Monday for the prime minister of the Houthis and 11 other officials killed last week in an Israeli strike that decimated nearly half the Cabinet.
On Sunday, Israeli media reported that Israel had moved two scheduled government meetings to a “secret, fortified location” following the deadly strikes in Yemen.
On Monday, the rebels claimed responsibility for an attack on a Liberian-flagged tanker in the Red Sea.
Good morning! We are now launching our live coverage of the situation in the Middle East, where the Israeli army continues to relentlessly pound the Gaza Strip, Lebanon — whose south it is still bombing almost daily — as well as Syria and Iran.
