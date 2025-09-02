DFLP and Hamas discuss ways to strengthen relations with Lebanon

BEIRUT — The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) hosted a Hamas delegation on Tuesday at its Beirut headquarters, led by Hamas's representative in Lebanon, Ahmad Abdel Hadi.

The discussion focused, among other topics, on Lebanese-Palestinian relations. Both parties emphasized "the need to build the best possible fraternal ties with Lebanon and strengthen them in the interest of both peoples, through a comprehensive, rather than circumstantial, approach."

The meeting comes as weapons are being handed over from Palestinian camps to the Lebanese Army, in accordance with an agreement reached between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on May 21.

The most recent handover took place on Aug. 31, involving most camps in Lebanon and including, among other things, heavy weapons.

The DFLP and Hamas delegations agreed on the need to "revitalize the role of the Palestinian Joint Action Committee," and "reach a common Palestinian approach on the various issues."

The Palestinian officials also condemned "attempts to dry up UNRWA's resources," the U.N. agency responsible for Palestinian refugees. They decided "to confront plans to weaken the agency" and "press for its programs to remain unchanged and for its services to be expanded" in Lebanon.

UNRWA, which has come under fire from Washington and Tel Aviv, has found itself at the center of controversy since Israel accused agency employees of being involved in the deadly Oct. 7, 2023 attack carried out by Hamas in Israel.

In Lebanon and elsewhere, its budget has been largely slashed, limiting its ability to provide support to refugees.

The Palestinian officials clearly addressed the subject of the war in Gaza, denouncing "the genocide and famine inflicted on the population by the extremist Zionist government." They called for "all possible actions to be undertaken to stop the genocide, break the embargo, and put an end to this policy aimed at starving our people in Gaza."