Jaber signs off on draft decree granting August aid to active and retired military

BEIRUT — Finance Minister Yassine Jaber on Monday signed a draft decree granting August financial aid of 14 million Lebanese lira (LL) (about $156 at the current exchange rate) to active military personnel and 12 million LL ($134) to retirees and military martyrs’ beneficiaries, according to al-Nashra.

Under discussion at the State Council since last July, this mechanism — which was approved by the government on May 19, 2025 — taxes certain fuels and uses the proceeds to fund aid for active and retired military personnel.

The salaries of these individuals have plummeted since the onset of the economic and financial crisis in late 2019 and still haven't been fully adjusted to offset the losses, sparking an outcry and a challenge filed by the Lebanese Forces (LF) to the highest administrative court.

Jaber sent a report to Cabinet two weeks ago to justify maintaining military aid through the tax revenues.

Before the government decision last May, retired military personnel often protested, especially in downtown Beirut, to denounce what they consider systemic injustice, claiming that retired military members were disproportionately affected by the crisis compared with other public sector workers who received salary increases.