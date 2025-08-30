UNIFIL mandate: A relief for Lebanon and a victory for France

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google The suspense is over. After months of pressure, uncertainty and rumors, the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), set to expire Aug. 31, has been renewed for 14 months with no change to its mission. The force is now expected to leave Lebanon by Dec. 31, 2027 — 49 years after its creation under U.N. Security Council Resolution 425.The decision, adopted Thursday by the Security Council on a French proposal, came as a relief to Lebanese authorities. It also marked a diplomatic win for France, which was the only nation firmly committed to extending UNIFIL’s mandate despite reservations — and even opposition — from the United States and Israel.A European diplomatic source said France was motivated by the arrival of a new Lebanese government determined to reassert state authority, particularly in the South. Paris...

The suspense is over. After months of pressure, uncertainty and rumors, the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), set to expire Aug. 31, has been renewed for 14 months with no change to its mission. The force is now expected to leave Lebanon by Dec. 31, 2027 — 49 years after its creation under U.N. Security Council Resolution 425.The decision, adopted Thursday by the Security Council on a French proposal, came as a relief to Lebanese authorities. It also marked a diplomatic win for France, which was the only nation firmly committed to extending UNIFIL’s mandate despite reservations — and even opposition — from the United States and Israel.A European diplomatic source said France was motivated by the arrival of a new Lebanese government determined to reassert state authority, particularly in the South....

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in