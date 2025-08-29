Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

Focus

Hezbollah disarmament: Why Nasrallah's advisor Hussein Khalil broke his silence

The former political adviser to Hassan Nasrallah made his public statement as part of a well-calculated division of roles, according to the Hezbollah spokesperson.

L'OLJ / By Yara ABI AKL, 29 August 2025 15:52

Lire cet article en Français
Hezbollah disarmament: Why Nasrallah's advisor Hussein Khalil broke his silence

The political adviser to the Hezbollah leader, Hussein Khalil, at the headquarters of the Free Patriotic Movement in Sin el-Fil, on January 23, 2023. Mohammad Yassine/L'Orient-Le Jour

Even before the 2024 war, Hussein Khalil, political adviser to former Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, remained largely silent. Yet he has represented Hezbollah in negotiations on key national issues, including the presidential election and government formation. On Wednesday, however, he broke that silence, issuing a statement criticizing the government over the thorny issue of Hezbollah’s disarmament, following the Cabinet’s Aug. 5 decision. The move comes amid heightened polarization and an unfavorable climate for Hezbollah, which emerged weakened from its latest war with Israel, having lost many senior figures.Known for his rare public appearances, Khalil released his statement 48 hours after Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem reiterated that the party would not surrender its weapons. Echoing that stance, Khalil...
Even before the 2024 war, Hussein Khalil, political adviser to former Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, remained largely silent. Yet he has represented Hezbollah in negotiations on key national issues, including the presidential election and government formation. On Wednesday, however, he broke that silence, issuing a statement criticizing the government over the thorny issue of Hezbollah’s disarmament, following the Cabinet’s Aug. 5 decision. The move comes amid heightened polarization and an unfavorable climate for Hezbollah, which emerged weakened from its latest war with Israel, having lost many senior figures.Known for his rare public appearances, Khalil released his statement 48 hours after Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem reiterated that the party would not surrender its weapons. Echoing that stance,...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top