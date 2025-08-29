Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
ANALYSIS

Hezbollah's popular base: Its main asset ... and its weakness


L'OLJ / By Scarlett HADDAD, 29 August 2025 11:48

Lire cet article en Français
"Stronger than our weapons, our best asset is our popular base." This phrase, spoken at an internal Hezbollah meeting, shows how important what it considers "its people" is to the group, especially at a time when its weapons are at the heart of intense controversy. Its popular environment has become a kind of shield that Hezbollah brandishes to keep its arms and its role. But at the same time, it is also its main concern.Hezbollah believes that significant local, regional and international efforts are currently underway to turn the Shiites against it and push them to revolt, or at least distance themselves from the group. It claims that measures are being taken to prevent them from bringing in money from abroad and that restrictions are being imposed on reconstruction in southern Lebanon, Beirut’s southern suburbs and...
