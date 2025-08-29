Hezbollah's popular base: Its main asset ... and its weakness

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google "Stronger than our weapons, our best asset is our popular base." This phrase, spoken at an internal Hezbollah meeting, shows how important what it considers "its people" is to the group, especially at a time when its weapons are at the heart of intense controversy. Its popular environment has become a kind of shield that Hezbollah brandishes to keep its arms and its role. But at the same time, it is also its main concern.Hezbollah believes that significant local, regional and international efforts are currently underway to turn the Shiites against it and push them to revolt, or at least distance themselves from the group. It claims that measures are being taken to prevent them from bringing in money from abroad and that restrictions are being imposed on reconstruction in southern Lebanon, Beirut’s southern suburbs and...

