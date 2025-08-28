Israeli air force strikes several areas in Jezzine district, southern Lebanon

SOUTH LEBANON — The Israeli air force carried out a series of strikes in southern Lebanon on Thursday afternoon, targeting several areas in the Jezzine district, north of the Litani River, our correspondent reports.

Two strikes hit Jarmak-Aishiyeh, five others targeted the outskirts of Mahmoudieh, and one hit the Berghoz valley, while drones continued to fly over the Jabal al-Rihan region in the same area.

The Israeli army, for its part, said it had carried out airstrikes on "terrorist infrastructure" belonging to Hezbollah and a rocket launching site, according to a message posted on the X network by its Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee.

Earlier in the day, a small Israeli drone dropped four stun grenades on Kfar Kila, striking a person who was renovating their home, several residents gathered in the village center, a van, and a vehicle belonging to the municipal authorities.

At dawn, the Israeli army fired machine guns at the outskirts of Kfar Shuba from the Roueisat al-Alam site. These gunshots did not cause any injuries, according to initial reports.

These attacks come as the cease-fire agreement is violated almost daily by the Israeli army. They occur just hours before the latest renewal of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mandate, ahead of its gradual withdrawal and the full deployment of the Lebanese Army on the ground.

Reporting by our regional correspondent Muntasser Abdallah.