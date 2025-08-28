Before a final renewal of UNIFIL's mandate, Aoun thanks Macron for his 'efforts'

BEIRUT — Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone Thursday about the expected U.N. Security Council vote to renew the UNIFIL mandate for one year, according to a statement from Baabda.

During the call, Aoun thanked his French counterpart for the "efforts made, which led to an agreement for an extension of the mandate until the end of 2027."

This sensitive vote, which foresees an eventual end to UNIFIL's mandate under pressure from the United States and Israel, will take place at 10:30 a.m. New York time, 5:30 p.m. in Beirut.

About 10,800 blue helmets have acted as a buffer between Israel and Lebanon since March 1978, but the usual renewal of their mandate, which expires Sunday, is facing opposition this year from Israel and its American ally.

A step forward, which will 'help the Lebanese Army complete its deployment'

France, charged with this matter at the Security Council, initially considered a one-year extension, simply mentioning an "intention" to work toward UNIFIL's withdrawal. But facing the risk of a U.S. veto, after several drafts and a postponed vote, the latest resolution draft, seen by AFP, unequivocally schedules the end of the mission in 16 months.

The Council "decides to extend UNIFIL's mandate for a final time until Dec.31, 2026, and to begin an orderly and safe reduction and withdrawal as of Dec. 31, 2026, within one year," the text says.

At the end of this period, the Lebanese Army will be solely responsible for security in the south of the country, it specifies. While U.S. envoy Tom Barrack said Tuesday, during a visit to Beirut, that Washington would simply support a one-year extension, it is unclear at this stage what the U.S. position will be on Thursday.

According to the presidency, the operational duration of UNIFIL's mandate will be one year and four months, with 2027 dedicated to allowing a gradual withdrawal of the peacekeeping forces from the south.

President Aoun considered this decision to be "a step forward that will help the Lebanese Army complete its deployment to internationally recognized borders, once the full withdrawal of Israel, the cessation of hostilities, and the return of Lebanese prisoners have been achieved.'"

The cease-fire agreement calls for an Israeli withdrawal from the area, but Israel maintains troops in strategic frontline positions and regularly strikes its northern neighbor. The draft resolution also calls on Israel "to withdraw its forces north of the Blue Line," the U.N.-demarcated line between Lebanon and Israel, including "the five positions on Lebanese territory."

European and international support for the disarmament plan

The vote on UNIFIL's mandate also comes as Beirut has committed to disarm and dismantle Hezbollah by the end of the year, under U.S. pressure and as part of implementing the cease-fire that ended the 2024 war with Israel.

The agreement provides for Hezbollah's withdrawal from the area south of the Litani River and the dismantlement of its military infrastructure, in exchange for the strengthened deployment of the Lebanese Army and U.N. blue helmets.

In this context, Emmanuel Macron stated that the plan the army will prepare to implement the decision on the weapons monopoly, which is to be submitted to the government on Sept. 2, "enjoys broad European and international support and will need to be very precise."

Presidents Aoun and Macron also discussed ongoing preparations for two international conferences aimed at the reconstruction of Lebanon and support for the army. The French president emphasized the need "to complete the required financial and economic reforms to facilitate the holding of these two conferences."