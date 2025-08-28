‘Here & elsewhere,’ a new short film festival in Beirut

Celebrating resilience, joy and solidarity through film: that’s the aim of Here & Elsewhere (D’ici et d’ailleurs), a new international short film festival to be held in early October in Beirut.

The event seeks to spotlight stories that are too often marginalized, especially those from Palestine, Lebanon and other communities facing systemic exclusion across the world. In contrast to despair-filled images and stereotypical narratives disseminated by Western media, the festival wants to return the diversity and richness of their own stories to these communities.

For this first edition, the spotlight will be on Toronto-based Palestinian filmmaker Fateema al-Hamaydeh Miller. Her award-winning short film "Mawtini" (My Homeland) will be presented alongside clips from her upcoming debut feature, "Amwaj," (Waves) which is currently in production.

Filmed in Canada, this movie — the director describes as “a story for survivors that weaves a subtle link between separation from one’s body and from one’s land”— explores the intimate fractures tied to exile. Part of its funding will be provided by festival proceeds.

In a context where access to traditional funding is increasingly complicated for young filmmakers or those from marginalized communities, Here & Elsewhere adopts a community-based and independent approach, designed “by the community and for the community.”

This model, organizers say, allows filmmakers to preserve their creative freedom, bypass traditional production channels and tell their stories on their own terms. “With everything happening today, especially in Gaza, I wondered whether this festival was relevant,” said Lilith Blazek, co-director of the event. “But art and culture are tools of resistance. They allow us to preserve our narratives, celebrate heritage, and pass these stories on to future generations. For many, creating is the only way to express the unspeakable and transform tragic situations into humor, joy, and renewed love for our cultures.”

Over three days, audiences will discover a selection of short films from across the SWANA region and its diaspora, accompanied by panels, meet-and-greets and networking events. The program is designed as a space for dialogue and solidarity, where filmmakers and viewers can build a different way of telling and sharing stories together.

Founded in 2025 by Blazek, through her creative label Cultura Groovy based between Barcelona and Beirut, in collaboration with Lebanese director “Habib,” the festival is run by a volunteer team. Not-for-profit, Here & Elsewhere aims to promote marginalized voices, encourage alternative distribution models and support the creation of new films, while empowering communities through their own stories.

Here & Elsewhere (D’ici et d’ailleurs) will take place from Oct. 1-3, 2025 at the Beirut Art Center (Jisr el-Wati, Corniche el-Nahr, Beirut). Tickets are available on ihjoz.com