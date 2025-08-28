Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Why Ahmad al-Sharaa is offering a hand to Lebanon — and to Hezbollah

The Syrian president has positioned himself equidistant from all Lebanese parties. Behind this approach lie carefully calculated motives.

L'OLJ / By Salah Hijazi, 28 August 2025 14:11

Lire cet article en Français
A man carrying a Syrian flag at the border between Lebanon and Syria on the day of the fall of the Assad regime, Dec. 8, 2024. (Credit: Matthieu Karam/L'Orient-Le Jour)

Syria wants “state-to-state relations with Lebanon” and has made “concessions” regarding the wounds inflicted by Hezbollah, President Ahmad al-Sharaa said Sunday during a 20-minute briefing to the Arab press on Lebanon’s situation. He said that there can be “no river of fire” or “geographic curse” between the two neighbors. These statements could come as a surprise, especially since the new Syrian leadership had so far shown little interest in restoring ties with Lebanon — despite visits to Damascus by former Prime Minister Najib Mikati and his successor, Nawaf Salam.What’s even more surprising is the overture toward Hezbollah, given that Sharaa has made no secret of his hostility toward Iran and its regional proxies, instead promoting Syria’s Umayyad identity. In fact, his rise to power was seen by Hezbollah as a genuine disaster....
