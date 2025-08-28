Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
JUSTICE

Salameh’s release: Health grounds or legal maneuver?

With eight days left before the one-year limit on pre-trial detention, the Beirut Indictment Chamber freed former BDL Governor Riad Salameh on record-high bail — a move that fueled speculation.

L'OLJ / By Claude ASSAF, 28 August 2025 12:07

Lire cet article en Français
Salameh’s release: Health grounds or legal maneuver?

Former BDL governor Riad Salameh. (Credit: NNA Archive Photo)

Why did the Beirut Indictement Chamber, chaired on an interim basis by Nassib Elia, decide to release former Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh on a $20 million bail, only eight days before the one-year legal limit after which a defendant held in a criminal case can request release without having to pay bail?Salameh was taken into custody on Sept. 3, 2024, and an arrest warrant was issued against him a few days later in the so-called “Optimum Invest” case. In the latter, he is suspected of embezzling at least $44 million from the Central Bank through transactions with the brokerage firm.A judicial source familiar with the case told L’Orient-Le Jour on Tuesday that the Indictment Chamber based its decision on medical grounds. The court relied on a report by two forensic doctors appointed to assess Salameh’s health. Some critics, speaking...
