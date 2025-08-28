UN Security Council to decide on final renewal of UNIFIL mandate

The U.N. Security Council is set to vote Thursday on a final extension of the peacekeeping force mandate in southern Lebanon (UNIFIL) and its withdrawal in 2027, a sensitive vote under pressure from the United States and Israel.

Around 10,800 peacekeepers have acted as a buffer between Israel and Lebanon since March 1978, but the usual renewal of their mandate, which expires Sunday, faces opposition this year from Israel and its American ally, who want their departure.

According to the schedule of meetings available on the Security Council's website, the meeting is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. New York time, 5:30 p.m. in Beirut.

Supported by Beirut, France — which is in charge of this file at the Security Council — had initially considered a one-year extension, merely referring to the "intention" to work toward a UNIFIL withdrawal. But faced with the risk of an American veto, after several versions and a postponement of the vote, the latest draft resolution seen by AFP clearly schedules the end of the mission in 16 months.

The Council "decides to extend for one last time the mandate of UNIFIL ... until Dec. 31, 2026, and to begin an orderly and safe reduction and withdrawal starting Dec. 31, 2026, and within a year," the text states. At the end of this period, the Lebanese Army must be the sole force ensuring security in the south of the country, it specifies.

Hezbollah disarmament

While American envoy Tom Barrack said on Tuesday that Washington would simply approve a one-year extension, it remains unclear at this stage what the U.S. position will be on Thursday.

This vote comes as Beirut has committed to disarm and dismantle Hezbollah by the end of the year, under pressure from Washington and as part of the implementation of the cease-fire that ended the war with Israel in 2024. This agreement calls for Hezbollah's withdrawal from the area south of the Litani River and the dismantling of its military infrastructure, in exchange for bolstering the deployment of the Lebanese Army and U.N. peacekeepers.

Last week, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun advocated for the maintenance of the peacekeepers, arguing that "any limitation on UNIFIL's mandate ... would have a negative impact on the situation, as Israel continues to occupy certain portions of Lebanese territory."

The cease-fire agreement provides for an Israeli withdrawal from the area, but Israel maintains troops in border positions it deems strategic and regularly carries out strikes in its northern neighbor. The draft resolution also calls on Israel "to withdraw its forces from north of the Blue Line," the demarcation line set by the U.N. between Lebanon and Israel, including "the five positions on Lebanese territory."