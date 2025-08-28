Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
2026 ELECTIONS

As Lebanese legislative elections approach, traditional parties target their opponents

Journalist Mohammad Barakat finds himself in Hezbollah’s crosshairs, while his colleague Riad Tok faces pressure from the Lebanese Forces.

L'OLJ / By Yara ABI AKL, 28 August 2025 09:51

As Lebanese legislative elections approach, traditional parties target their opponents

A Lebanese woman casting her ballot during the parliamentary elections on May 15, 2022. (Credit: Marc Fayad/L'Orient-Le Jour)

"We want to know who insulted Imam al-Mahdi during the 2019 protest." That was all it took for Mohammad Barakat, a journalist fiercely opposed to Hezbollah, to once again find himself in the crosshairs of the party’s popular base after making this statement during a televised interview on Friday. In a climate of increased polarization since the government decided on Aug. 5 to dedicate the monopoly on arms to the state, such smear campaigns no longer surprise anyone. However, one rare fact stands out: while Christian political heavyweights seize every opportunity to celebrate "political pluralism" in their community, the Lebanese Forces, through their leader Samir Geagea, sparked surprise by attacking one of their opponents in their stronghold of Bsharri. This trend reflects a mistrust among so-called traditional...
