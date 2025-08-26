Lebanese Nadey Hakim, from the first hand transplant to the bust of Donald Trump
In the undergrowth of surgical medicine, where he has multiplied innovations and brought honor to Lebanon, Nadey Hakim pursues his artistic passions, sculpting busts of illustrious figures – ranging from Queen Elizabeth II to Pope Francis and Donald Trump – and playing the clarinet with equal virtuosity.
Nadey Hakim and the bust of Donald Trump that he sculpted and presented to the president. (Photos sent by Hakim, collage by L'OLJ)
We set out to meet a medical luminary — a top surgeon who, over three decades of breakthroughs, has pushed the boundaries of his field while making Lebanon, his homeland, shine with him. We planned to profile the man who, with seven colleagues, performed the world’s first hand transplant in 1998.The man who, in 2000, took part in the first double-arm transplant on an amputee. The man who, in 1995, carried out the first pancreas transplant in London, launching southeast England’s first program at St. Mary’s Hospital. The man who, at the height of the Iraq war, performed five kidney transplants in one day in Aden, Yemen. The man who led the first kidney transplant in Nigeria at Garki Hospital, with eight transplants in five days, using a technique he pioneered.Yet sitting across from Nadey Hakim as he reflects on medicine, it feels more...
We set out to meet a medical luminary — a top surgeon who, over three decades of breakthroughs, has pushed the boundaries of his field while making Lebanon, his homeland, shine with him. We planned to profile the man who, with seven colleagues, performed the world’s first hand transplant in 1998.The man who, in 2000, took part in the first double-arm transplant on an amputee. The man who, in 1995, carried out the first pancreas transplant in London, launching southeast England’s first program at St. Mary’s Hospital. The man who, at the height of the Iraq war, performed five kidney transplants in one day in Aden, Yemen. The man who led the first kidney transplant in Nigeria at Garki Hospital, with eight transplants in five days, using a technique he pioneered.Yet sitting across from Nadey Hakim as he reflects on medicine, it feels...
You have reached your article limit
Bring clarity to every conversation this summer!
Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year.