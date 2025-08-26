2015 trash crisis: When mismanagement turns into catastrophe
Ten years ago, pictures of Lebanon’s “rivers of garbage” circulated around the world. Since then, nothing — or almost nothing — has been resolved. We look back at this forgotten crisis, which eventually paved the way for the 2019 uprising.
A huge pile of garbage bags stacked up in East Beirut in January 2016, several months after the beginning of the crisis. Archive photo L’OLJ
At dawn on July 17, 2015, hundreds of activists prepared to block trucks from dumping tons of garbage at the Naameh landfill in the Chouf district. Opened in 1997 as an emergency measure after the closure of dumping sites from Lebanon’s 1975-1990 Civil War, it had become the only landfill serving Mount Lebanon and Beirut. By then, it was overflowing. Insiders knew how grave the situation was, but many still believed the government would extend its use yet again.This time, however, the garbage trucks really did stop.There had been warning signs: repeated protests by environmentalists and residents fed up with foul odors and toxic fumes from what was supposed to be a controlled landfill, but where waste was dumped without sorting."There were 300 to 400 of us blocking the road to Naameh, including activists from the Lebanese Ecological...
At dawn on July 17, 2015, hundreds of activists prepared to block trucks from dumping tons of garbage at the Naameh landfill in the Chouf district. Opened in 1997 as an emergency measure after the closure of dumping sites from Lebanon’s 1975-1990 Civil War, it had become the only landfill serving Mount Lebanon and Beirut. By then, it was overflowing. Insiders knew how grave the situation was, but many still believed the government would extend its use yet again.This time, however, the garbage trucks really did stop.There had been warning signs: repeated protests by environmentalists and residents fed up with foul odors and toxic fumes from what was supposed to be a controlled landfill, but where waste was dumped without sorting."There were 300 to 400 of us blocking the road to Naameh, including activists from the Lebanese...
You have reached your article limit
Bring clarity to every conversation this summer!
Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year.