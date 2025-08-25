‘We Sleep with Masks’: Zgharta district residents choked by illegal landfill

Waste on the banks of the Qadicha River, located at the foot of the Bchennine landfill in North Lebanon, on Aug.18, 2025. (Credit: Zeina Antonios/L'Orient Today.)
Pestilential odors and white smoke covering the region in the evening: For just over a month, many residents of the Zgharta district (North Lebanon) have been suffocated by toxic emissions from an illegal landfill that burns day and night. Located in a valley in the village of Bshannin, 8 km from the city of Zgharta, this dumpsite overlooks the heavily polluted area of the Qadisha River and where part of the landfill’s contents end up. Depending on the wind direction, odors and smoke move from one village to another, forcing those living closest to the site to wear surgical masks to sleep."At night, the air becomes unbreathable and the neighborhood is covered in thick smoke that looks like fog. We close the windows and stay inside," says a father, speaking on condition of anonymity, whose house is located not far from the...
