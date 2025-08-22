Eurobonds: Why Karim Souhaid became creditors’ worst enemy

BDL governor, Karim Souhaid. Photo courtesy of the owner.
As Lebanon moves closer to finalizing the “financial organization” and deposit restitution bill — expected in the second half of September, according to Finance Ministry sources — eurobond holders are raising new questions. Chief among them: whether Lebanon could strike a fresh preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund after failing to implement the April 2022 deal.For international creditors, such an agreement would be a critical step toward opening debt restructuring talks with the Lebanese state. Lebanon’s bond debt stands at more than $31 billion in nominal value, about $5 billion of which is held by the central bank. With accrued interest since the March 2020 default, the total could approach $50 billion by year’s end. But several actors caution that the path ahead looks more complicated than hoped. In the news...
As Lebanon moves closer to finalizing the “financial organization” and deposit restitution bill — expected in the second half of September, according to Finance Ministry sources — eurobond holders are raising new questions. Chief among them: whether Lebanon could strike a fresh preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund after failing to implement the April 2022 deal.For international creditors, such an agreement would be a critical step toward opening debt restructuring talks with the Lebanese state. Lebanon’s bond debt stands at more than $31 billion in nominal value, about $5 billion of which is held by the central bank. With accrued interest since the March 2020 default, the total could approach $50 billion by year’s end. But several actors caution that the path ahead looks more complicated than hoped. In...
You have reached your article limit
Bring clarity to every conversation this summer!
Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year.