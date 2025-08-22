Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Eurobonds: Why Karim Souhaid became creditors’ worst enemy

The BDL governor would prioritize the protection of depositors over the interests of eurobond holders, and the preservation of the banking sector over any concession to the IMF.

L'OLJ / By Mounir YOUNES, 22 August 2025 13:49

Lire cet article en Français
BDL governor, Karim Souhaid. Photo courtesy of the owner.

As Lebanon moves closer to finalizing the “financial organization” and deposit restitution bill — expected in the second half of September, according to Finance Ministry sources — eurobond holders are raising new questions. Chief among them: whether Lebanon could strike a fresh preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund after failing to implement the April 2022 deal.For international creditors, such an agreement would be a critical step toward opening debt restructuring talks with the Lebanese state. Lebanon’s bond debt stands at more than $31 billion in nominal value, about $5 billion of which is held by the central bank. With accrued interest since the March 2020 default, the total could approach $50 billion by year’s end. But several actors caution that the path ahead looks more complicated than hoped. In the news...
