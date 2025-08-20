Israeli defense minister approves plan to seize Gaza City, recalls 60,000 reservists

The Israeli defense minister has approved the plan for the army to seize Gaza City, and ordered the recall of 60,000 reservists to take part in the operation, the ministry said Wednesday.

Minister Israel Katz "approved the Israeli army's attack plan for Gaza City," the largest city in the Palestinian territory in the north, the ministry told AFP.

Katz also "approved the issuance of recall orders for the reservists needed to fulfill the mission" for about 60,000 men. The minister also approved "the humanitarian preparations for the evacuation" of the populations from Gaza City.

Israel said in early August that it was preparing to take control of Gaza City and neighboring refugee camps with the stated goal of defeating Hamas and freeing hostages abducted during the Palestinian Islamist movement's Oct. 7, 2023, attack that triggered the war.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced late last week that he had adopted this new plan, which had been approved by his security cabinet, for this latest phase of operations in the Gaza Strip.