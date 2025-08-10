Focusing on humanitarian aid, Washington averts its gaze from Israeli plans in Gaza

Displaced Palestinians are sitting on a caravan with bags of humanitarian aid they received at a distribution center managed by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), supported by the United States and Israel, in the "Netzarim corridor" in central Gaza Strip, on August 4, 2025. AFP photo
Just two weeks ago, there was hope for securing a cease-fire. Now, the United States is giving Israel free rein to expand its offensive in Gaza. Early on Friday, Aug. 8, Israel’s security cabinet approved a military plan aimed at seizing Gaza City, marking a new phase in the months-long offensive. In Washington, the reaction was notably muted. When asked days earlier about possible U.S. opposition to Israel’s plan to extend control over the enclave, President Donald Trump said, “I really can't say. It will largely be up to Israel to decide,” adding that his priority was to “feed the people.” How we got here Netanyahu says he is ready to go all the way in Gaza, despite pressures What’s the best way to take the lead in the upcoming sequence without becoming an explicit accomplice or facing yet another failed round of...
