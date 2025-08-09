Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Outlines of Israel's military offensive on Gaza City

Experts estimate that an additional 25,000 soldiers will need to be mobilized.

L'OLJ / By Tatiana KROTOFF, 09 August 2025 11:50,

Lire cet article en Français
Outlines of Israel's military offensive on Gaza City

Refugee tents and ruined buildings in Gaza City, Aug. 8, 2025. (Credit: Bashar Taleb/AFP)

After 10 hours of meetings from Thursday night into Friday, the Israeli security cabinet approved a plan to take control of Gaza City.Announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet, the operation is expected to proceed in two stages: an initial phase to be completed by Oct. 7, involving an invasion of the city as nearly two million civilians are evacuated to alternative areas; the second phase would focus on gaining military control of the enclave's capital, which has been cleared of Hamas.According to U.S. media outlet Axios, the plan was presented as a limited operation rather than a full-scale invasion, aiming to reassure military officials who oppose a prolonged occupation. Chief of staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir had warned against a total takeover of the enclave, citing the risk of Israel becoming mired in a “black hole” of...
