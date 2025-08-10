Gulf states backed into a corner by Israel's implicit reoccupation of Gaza

The President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammad bin Zayed, and the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammad bin Salman, are attending a summit in Riyadh on Oct. 20, 2023. (Credit: AFP photo)
This marks a new stage in Israel’s war of annihilation against the Gaza Strip, placing Arab and Gulf states in a delicate position. On Thursday night, the Israeli security cabinet approved a plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “defeat” Hamas and “take control” of the enclave, already devastated by war and famine. While not formally announced as such, the move effectively amounts to a military occupation of the territory, which is already 75 percent under Israeli army control. The next objective is to conquer Gaza City, one of the last areas outside Israel’s full grip.The decision has triggered an international outcry, particularly from Arab states. Ahead of the meeting, Netanyahu insisted that Israel did not intend to govern or keep Gaza in the long term, but rather to establish a “security perimeter,” and said he planned to...
This marks a new stage in Israel’s war of annihilation against the Gaza Strip, placing Arab and Gulf states in a delicate position. On Thursday night, the Israeli security cabinet approved a plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “defeat” Hamas and “take control” of the enclave, already devastated by war and famine. While not formally announced as such, the move effectively amounts to a military occupation of the territory, which is already 75 percent under Israeli army control. The next objective is to conquer Gaza City, one of the last areas outside Israel’s full grip.The decision has triggered an international outcry, particularly from Arab states. Ahead of the meeting, Netanyahu insisted that Israel did not intend to govern or keep Gaza in the long term, but rather to establish a “security perimeter,” and said...
You have reached your article limit
Bring clarity to every conversation this summer!
Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year.