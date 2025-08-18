Four Syrian workers injured in Israeli drone strike on quarry in Khiam

SOUTH LEBANON — Four Syrian workers were injured Monday in an Israeli drone strike that targeted a quarry in Khiam, in the Marjayoun district, according to our correspondent in South Lebanon and the Health Ministry's report.

Earlier in the day, Israeli drones also dropped sound bombs on Ramieh (Bint Jbeil district) during a funeral, without causing any casualties, as well as on the border town of Dhaira (Sour district).

These strikes occurred as, a few hours earlier, around 5:45 a.m., a unit of the Israeli army carried out a ground incursion about 200 meters deep into Lebanese territory, reaching the outskirts of Mais el-Jabal.

The Israeli soldiers infiltrated the Kassayer neighborhood, moving toward Kroum al-Sharaqi. The Israeli army detonated an unoccupied house, already partially damaged during the autumn war, without causing any casualties. The particularly powerful explosion was heard in several neighboring villages and resulted in the complete destruction of the building.

These violations of the cease-fire agreed to in November between Lebanon and Israel come as U.S. envoy Tom Barrack is visiting Lebanese authorities, following their commitment to disarm militias in Lebanon, including Hezbollah.

From Beirut, the latter on Monday called on Tel Aviv to take a step in turn after the government tasked the Lebanese Army with developing a plan to disarmHezbollah. Responding to these remarks, an Israeli political source told the Saudi pan-Arab channel al-Hadath that the Jewish state "will play its role when Lebanon takes concrete action."

Reporting by our regional correspondent Muntasser Abdallah.