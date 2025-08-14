Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Between armor and lace, Tony Ward plays with shadow

Lebanese couturier Tony Ward's fall-winter 2025-26 collection reaffirms his fondness for theatrical haute couture that, at its core, says, "I am not who you think I am."

L'OLJ / By Fifi ABOU DIB, 14 August 2025 15:54,

Lire cet article en Français
Between armor and lace, Tony Ward plays with shadow

The Autumn-Winter 2025-26 collection by Tony Ward: theatricality and self-expression. (Credit: Tony Ward / Montage by Jaimee Haddad / L’OLJ)

On Monday, July 7, at the Hôtel Pozzo di Borgo — a venerable Parisian residence where the spirit of Karl Lagerfeld, who once lived and worked there, still lingers — Lebanese couturier Tony Ward transformed the grand salon into a theater stage during haute couture week. In the early Parisian summer afternoon, with sunlight streaming through the glass ceilings and adding the romance of a tree-filled garden to the interior décor, guests — international press and loyal clients of the house — settled in amid the hushed murmurs characteristic of great occasions.3D carnivorous flowersWhen Tony Ward gave the go-ahead, it was not for a simple couture show for the fall-winter 2025-26 season but for a contemporary masquerade ball, conceived as an opera. The steel masks and head jewelry worn by the models were neither protective nor merely...
