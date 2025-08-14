Between armor and lace, Tony Ward plays with shadow

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google On Monday, July 7, at the Hôtel Pozzo di Borgo — a venerable Parisian residence where the spirit of Karl Lagerfeld, who once lived and worked there, still lingers — Lebanese couturier Tony Ward transformed the grand salon into a theater stage during haute couture week. In the early Parisian summer afternoon, with sunlight streaming through the glass ceilings and adding the romance of a tree-filled garden to the interior décor, guests — international press and loyal clients of the house — settled in amid the hushed murmurs characteristic of great occasions.3D carnivorous flowersWhen Tony Ward gave the go-ahead, it was not for a simple couture show for the fall-winter 2025-26 season but for a contemporary masquerade ball, conceived as an opera. The steel masks and head jewelry worn by the models were neither protective nor merely...

On Monday, July 7, at the Hôtel Pozzo di Borgo — a venerable Parisian residence where the spirit of Karl Lagerfeld, who once lived and worked there, still lingers — Lebanese couturier Tony Ward transformed the grand salon into a theater stage during haute couture week. In the early Parisian summer afternoon, with sunlight streaming through the glass ceilings and adding the romance of a tree-filled garden to the interior décor, guests — international press and loyal clients of the house — settled in amid the hushed murmurs characteristic of great occasions.3D carnivorous flowersWhen Tony Ward gave the go-ahead, it was not for a simple couture show for the fall-winter 2025-26 season but for a contemporary masquerade ball, conceived as an opera. The steel masks and head jewelry worn by the models were neither protective nor...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in