INTERVIEW

Energy Minister Joe Saddi to L’Orient-Le Jour: No magic solution to Lebanon’s electricity problem

In an interview with L’Orient-Le Jour, the energy ministry announced a reassessment of the four pending hydroelectric dams.

L'OLJ / Interview by Fouad Gemayel, 14 August 2025 13:47,

Energy Minister Joe Saddi to L’Orient-Le Jour: No magic solution to Lebanon’s electricity problem

Energy and Water Minister Joe Saddi. (Credit: The Ministry)

On Aug. 10, a failure on the Electricite du Liban (EDL) grid caused a nationwide blackout, the first announced by the public provider since the government took office, before being resolved on Aug. 12.The incident brought back to mind the energy crisis and drew criticism from supporters of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), which controlled the Energy and Water Ministry for more than 15 years, targeting its current holder, Joe Saddi, appointed on the Lebanese Forces (LF, FPM rival) quota.Saddi, a former consultant specializing in energy and privatization, spoke to L’Orient-Le Jour about his vision and upcoming plans for a ministry that, for more than 35 years, has never been able to supply the Lebanese with electricity around the clock. Related Energy Ministry faces backlash over talk of electricity rationing amid heat wave How...
