Qassem hails Iran’s support in meeting with Larijani

BEIRUT — Hezbollah’s secretary-general Naim Qassem met Wednesday evening with Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and thanked him for Iran’s continued support for Lebanon and the resistance.

Earlier in the day, Larijani held talks with top Lebanese officials, including President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, both of whom criticized Iran’s position on key national issues.

Tehran has rejected the Lebanese government's plan to reclaim its monopoly on arms — a move that would require the disarmament of Hezbollah. Larijani was also received by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a close ally of Hezbollah. Despite the tensions, the Iranian official insisted that Tehran does not interfere in Lebanon’s internal affairs.

During his meeting with Larjani, announced in a brief statement by Hezbollah, Qassem "thanked the Islamic Republic for its continued support for Lebanon and the resistance against the Israeli enemy."

He also praised Tehran’s willingness to defend "Lebanon’s unity, sovereignty and independence" and wished for "brotherly relations between the Lebanese and Iranian peoples."

Larijani also visited the grave of Hassan Nasrallah, Qassem’s predecessor, on Wednesday evening, where he told the "youth of Hezbollah": "If you want to move forward on Nasrallah’s path, it is your duty to stand firm and persevere in resistance."

Larijani also stressed during his meetings that he rejects a Lebanese decision to disarm Hezbollah before the end of the year and called for a "friendly, comprehensive and serious dialogue in Lebanon."