Two killed in car accidents in the past 24 hours

BEIRUT — According to statistics from the Traffic Management Center on Thursday, two people died in the past 24 hours, while 11 were injured in as many accidents.

The administration did not specify where these accidents occurred, but had indicated earlier on Wednesday that one person was killed when a truck overturned on the road linking Ksara to Zahle in the Bekaa Valley.

Lebanese roads, since the law has been increasingly less enforced since the chain of crises starting in 2019, see numerous deaths and injuries every year.

In this context, the Internal Security Forces (ISF) announced a tightening of measures and enforcement starting in early August. Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, moreover, chaired a meeting on Aug. 6 at the Grand Serail dedicated to "the worsening traffic crisis in Beirut and several Lebanese regions," attended by Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar, ISF Director General Raed Abdallah, Beirut governor Marwan Abboud, as well as several security and municipal officials. A series of "emergency measures" was decided.

The interior minister, for his part, met last week with the road safety commission, which has been inactive for several years, and various specialized NGOs, to find short- and long-term solutions, according to Nidaa el-Watan.

YASA, a road safety association, meanwhile is warning against the worsening situation. "It appears that road safety has been included in the ministerial statement without any real impact on the ground (...) The tragic scenes of deaths on Lebanese roads are multiplying. YASA warns of a significant increase in road deaths if the situation remains unchanged," wrote association president Ziad Akl on the network X.