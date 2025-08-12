Aoun: 'Some are paid to destroy the country... These people are the antithesis of the state'

BEIRUT — President Joseph Aoun met with a delegation of youth from the Maronite Foundation in the World on Tuesday to discuss his efforts to establish trust between the state and Lebanese at home as well as the millions of Lebanese abroad, whom he has said on several occasions he is trying to convince to return to or invest in Lebanon.

However, he also said during the meeting that "some are paid to destroy Lebanon," though he didn't specify who exactly he was criticizing.

"These people are the antithesis of the state: if the state rises, they will disappear," he asserted, according to a statement released by the presidency on its official X account.

The president and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam are currently struggling to negotiate with Hezbollah over its arsenal, which Cabinet has decided to dismantle by the end of the year. However, this topic was reportedly not explicitly mentioned during the meeting.

Aoun told the Maronite Foundation delegation that no one "enjoys immunity when it comes to the fight against corruption," insisting that "all taboos have collapsed on this subject and the decision has been made."

Aoun also praised the role of the Lebanese diaspora around the world. "If you look at countries of emigration, from Brazil to Australia, including Africa, you rarely see a major project without a Lebanese imprint," he said. "If you look from 2019 until today, we have seen — and continue to see — how Lebanese people across the world mobilize with one voice to help their loved ones here. The figures speak for themselves in this regard."

Lebanon's diaspora, which outnumbers its own residents, plays a significant role, supporting the economy through remittances sent to relatives back home. A stream of crises and conflicts have sent wave after wave of Lebanese abroad and the country suffers from the strain of losing much of its skilled workforce.

"Lebanon needs you, just as you need it," Aoun said. "And it is our duty to give you back what you are owed." Many members of the diaspora no longer have access to their savings, which have been stuck in Lebanese banks since the beginning of the economic crisis in 2019.

The diaspora is also the subject of a debate surrounding the electoral laws ahead of the 2026 legislative election. While some, including Hezbollah, want the creation of a district with six deputies for the diaspora, the opposing camp wants Lebanese abroad to continue voting in their home districts. Aoun, for his part, remains outside this debate.

"Our goal is to get the state back on track," Aoun said. "Today, some positive indicators are beginning to appear, even though many steps remain to be taken to guarantee you a safe and stable environment that will make it easier for you to return to Lebanon and invest in the country."