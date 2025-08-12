Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
35 years after the Christians, the Shiites face the twilight of their domination

The Hamas “support front” has blown up in the face of Hezbollah and the entire Shiite community. Yet, the hand extended by the state, as well as by the various Christian actors, could still save “political Shiism.”

By Salah HIJAZI, 12 August 2025

Lire cet article en Français
Flags displaying Shia religious slogans in front of a poster featuring the images of assassinated Hezbollah leaders, Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine, in Yater in July 2025. (Credit: Photo by Matthieu Karam/L’Orient-Le Jour)

On Feb. 17, 1974, in Bednayel, near Baalbek, the spiritual leader of the Shiite community, Musa Sadr, no longer minced his words. “From today onwards, we will weep no more,” he warned. In his speech, the charismatic cleric listed the problems of the Bekaa and southern Lebanon — the long-neglected Shiite-majority, mired in poverty and insecurity at a time when the community’s political weight was still quite small. “The people of our faith should no longer be treated as second-class citizens,” he said. “And unfortunately, the state understands only the language of violence.” A month later, the Amal Movement was born. It was the first cry of a future Shiite awakening.What followed was a long series of local and regional upheavals: the Lebanese Civil War (1975–1990), the Islamic Revolution in Iran and the inception of Hezbollah after a...
