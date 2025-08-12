Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Singer Bono accuses Netanyahu: What you are doing in Gaza is immoral

Between calls for a cease-fire and a humanitarian plea, the charismatic singer of Irish band U2 extends the activist legacy of rock as a political platform.

L'OLJ / By Maya GHANDOUR HERT, 12 August 2025 11:50,

Singer Bono accuses Netanyahu: What you are doing in Gaza is immoral

Bono, the leader of the band U2. (Credit: AFP)

In an unusually blunt statement published on their Instagram account and on their official website, Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr took a stand on the war in Gaza. The Irish band U2 condemned the "diabolical" Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, but also called the Israeli response "brutal" and "disproportionate," accusing Benjamin Netanyahu of carrying out "collective punishment" against the Palestinians.Charismatic, tireless, sometimes provocative, Bono signed the most incisive parts of the statement. He accused Netanyahu and his far-right coalition of "moving towards the colonization" of Gaza and the West Bank. "There is no hierarchy in suffering," he wrote, saying that "when the loss of civilian lives, especially children, seems calculated ... then...
