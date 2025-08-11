Weapon depot explosion: Sabotage is plausible, experts say

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google On Saturday, an explosion detonated in the Zibqine Valley, near Majdal Zoun (Sour district) in southern Lebanon, killing six Lebanese soldiers as they were dismantling a weapons depot, reportedly belonging to Hezbollah.This comes after the Cabinet tasked the Lebanese Army with drafting a plan for the disarmament of the party before the end of the year — something that Hezbollah rejected. It also occurred two days after the French army general staff and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) announced on Thursday the discovery, in the same area, of a network of fortified tunnels filled with artillery pieces, missiles and anti-tank mines.The two incidents took place south of the Litani — an area directly mentioned by the Nov. 27, 2024, cease-fire agreement to be disarmed — and add to the barely veiled warnings voiced by...

