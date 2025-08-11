Weapon depot explosion: Sabotage is plausible, experts say

The tunnel discovered a few days ago by French soldiers of UNIFIL. Photo published by the French General Staff.
On Saturday, an explosion detonated in the Zibqine Valley, near Majdal Zoun (Sour district) in southern Lebanon, killing six Lebanese soldiers as they were dismantling a weapons depot, reportedly belonging to Hezbollah.This comes after the Cabinet tasked the Lebanese Army with drafting a plan for the disarmament of the party before the end of the year — something that Hezbollah rejected. It also occurred two days after the French army general staff and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) announced on Thursday the discovery, in the same area, of a network of fortified tunnels filled with artillery pieces, missiles and anti-tank mines.The two incidents took place south of the Litani — an area directly mentioned by the Nov. 27, 2024, cease-fire agreement to be disarmed — and add to the barely veiled warnings voiced by...
