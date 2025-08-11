Ali Larijani expected in Lebanon amid Hezbollah disarmament push

The secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council is traveling Monday to Iraq, then to Lebanon, where the government has approved a plan to disarm Hezbollah, an Iranian ally, according to Iranian state media.

"Ali Larijani is leaving today (Monday) for Iraq and then Lebanon for a three-day visit, his first trips abroad since taking office" last week, state television reported.

The Iranian official's visit comes after the Lebanese government tasked the army with preparing a plan to disarm Hezbollah, supported by Tehran, by the end of the year. "In this particular context, we are discussing with Lebanese officials and influential figures in Lebanon," Larijani said on television Monday, without elaborating. The council he now heads is a strategic body responsible for defining Iran's defense and security policies.

"Leave Iran in Iran"

Lebanese Forces MP Ziad Hawat and Kataeb MP Elias Hankash strongly criticized the trip. "Leave Iran in Iran ... and Lebanon and the interests of the Lebanese in the hands of Lebanese officials, under the auspices of the state, the Constitution, and the Taif Agreement," wrote Hawat, an MP from Jbeil, on X. "What is happening, namely Iran's blatant interference in the issue of handing over Hezbollah's weapons and inciting obstinacy and the retention of these weapons, is contrary to the Constitution, the laws, the founding concepts of the state, Lebanese interests, and international customs."

The same tone was used by Hankash, who spoke of "Iran's audacity."

"Iran is encouraging Hezbollah not to hand over its weapons, pushing it to more wars and destruction in Lebanon, to more forced displacement, to more murder and bloodshed ... while it negotiates with the one it calls the 'Great Satan.' And now we have news of Larijani's visit ... Insolence beyond insolence," he posted on X.

Former President Michel Sleiman, with his well-known sovereignist positions, asked that "the [Iranian] visitor bring with him an official clarification concerning Tehran's positions expressed after the government's recent decision on the exclusivity of weapons," specifying that this "clarification should constitute an essential condition for meeting any official, so that a clear and explicit Lebanese position is adopted on the issue of interference in internal affairs."

Accusations of interference

On Saturday, an adviser to Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said his country "certainly" opposed the Lebanese government's decision to disarm Hezbollah. The Lebanese foreign ministry, in turn, condemned what it called "a flagrant and unacceptable interference" by Iran in Lebanon's internal affairs. On Wednesday, Tehran said it would support any decision made by Hezbollah, which was severely weakened by its latest war with Israel and the fall of its former ally Bashar al-Assad in Syria.

A 12-day war in June saw Iran and Israel face off, sparked by an unprecedented campaign of Israeli strikes inside Iranian territory, to which Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks.

Regarding Larijani's visit to Iraq, Iranian television said his "main objective" was "the signing of a bilateral security agreement," without giving further details.