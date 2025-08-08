Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
In Iran, Ali Larijani takes charge of national security

The close adviser to the supreme leader, seen as more moderate, has been tasked with overseeing the complete reorganization of Iran's security architecture.

By Tatiana KROTOFF, 08 August 2025 15:25

In Iran, Ali Larijani takes charge of national security

Ali Larijani sitting next to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during a religious ritual, Oct. 10, 2016. (Photo from the official website of the Iranian Supreme Leader)

Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday appointed Ali Larijani as secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), the country's top defense and foreign policy decision-making body. The move represents what Iranian historian Arash Azizi called a “subtle change,” positioning Larijani — a seasoned, pragmatic political figure — in one of the most influential roles in Iran’s security architecture. Among his key responsibilities: overseeing Iran’s nuclear file.Larijani, currently a senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, will now coordinate Iran’s military, intelligence and diplomatic strategies, according to the presidential decree. The appointment comes at a critical time for the Islamic Republic, still reeling from a 12-day war with Israel in June — its most serious security crisis in decades. Dive...
Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday appointed Ali Larijani as secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), the country's top defense and foreign policy decision-making body. The move represents what Iranian historian Arash Azizi called a "subtle change," positioning Larijani — a seasoned, pragmatic political figure — in one of the most influential roles in Iran's security architecture. Among his key responsibilities: overseeing Iran's nuclear file.Larijani, currently a senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, will now coordinate Iran's military, intelligence and diplomatic strategies, according to the presidential decree. The appointment comes at a critical time for the Islamic Republic, still reeling from a 12-day war with Israel in June — its most serious security crisis in decades.
