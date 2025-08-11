Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
LETTERS FROM GAZA

Diaries from Gaza: 'Aren't we already under occupation?'

The Israeli security cabinet approved a major military offensive on Gaza City a few days ago, while suggesting security control measures over the entire enclave.

L'OLJ / By Noor ALYACOUBI, 11 August 2025 09:57,

Lire cet article en Français
Diaries from Gaza: 'Aren't we already under occupation?'

Palestinians in search of goods that entered Gaza through a crossing point with Israel, in Beit Lahia, in the north of Gaza, on Aug. 10, 2025. (Credit: Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters)

Noor Alyacoubi, 27, a translator and media coordinator at a research center, has not left Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023. She shares with L’Orient Today Gaza residents' mixed feelings and suspicions of Israeli actions and plans.After months of siege, starvation, and empty markets, goods are suddenly flowing back into the Strip. Crossings once locked tight are now open to commercial trucks. In Gaza, this rare moment of relief, however, is colliding with a wave of fear. As people queue for food and supplies, they are also hearing louder and louder talk from Israel about “occupying” Gaza.For many here, the word is bewildering — even infuriating. “Aren’t we already under occupation?” everyone in Gaza City asks. They control our borders, our air, our sea, our lives. What more do they mean by occupation?The contradiction is stark. In official...
