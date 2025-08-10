Our priority is to build the state and restore its arms monopoly, says Jaber

BEIRUT — Finance Minister Yassine Jaber said in a speech in Nabatieh that the priority of Nawaf Salam’s government was to build the Lebanese state, but also to restore its monopoly on weapons, while specifying that the protection "of our people" remains "the absolute priority."

Although nuanced, these explicit comments on the monopoly over weapons are unprecedented from a member of the Amal movement, Hezbollah’s main ally, at a time when the government's decision Thursday to adopt the American roadmap for Hezbollah disarmament triggered a wave of opposition from Hezbollah.

"Today, here in Nabatieh, which still mourns its martyrs and heals its wounds, I reaffirm as a government minister my unwavering commitment since we took office: our priority is building the state, strengthening all its institutions — particularly the Lebanese Army — and restoring the state’s monopoly on weapons, as confirmed by the ministerial statement," Jaber declared, calling it a matter of "consensus."

'Renewing our loyalty to Lebanon alone'

The minister was abroad last week during the two Cabinet meetings devoted to the issue of Hezbollah’s disarmament.

"I regret that political developments in Lebanon accelerated while I was abroad, prevented by previous commitments from attending the last two Cabinet sessions. Despite my absence, my position is clear and unambiguous: the protection of our people remains the absolute priority, the cornerstone of national unity," he added.

Last Thursday, the four other Shiite ministers present at the meeting — including three from the Hezbollah-Amal alliance — left the room when discussions turned to the American document. Hezbollah had previously called on the government to reverse its decision, while Iran has twice publicly opposed Hezbollah’s disarmament and has been condemned on both occasions by Lebanese diplomacy, which accused it of "interference."

Speaking in Nabatieh, a town in South Lebanon where he is from and which was especially ravaged by Israeli bombs during the war between Hezbollah and Israel, Jaber also addressed Israeli interference in Lebanese projects. "The crucial question to which we demand a clear answer is the following: will the others [Israel and its allies, ed.] allow us to build the state we claim and defend? Will the Israeli neighbor stop its aggression? Will there be guarantees for the cessation of attacks and its withdrawal to internationally recognized borders, so the Lebanese Army can be deployed there, in accordance with international resolutions and the cease-fire agreement?" he asked.

"This is the core of the debate today, which requires clear, sincere, and committed answers, so that the state we seek to strengthen is a state of prestige, strength, sovereignty, and development. The responsibility is great today, greater than ever. What is expected of all of us as Lebanese are sincere, unified positions, good intentions, and actions based on our faith in shared life and common destiny, because when the ship sinks, it takes down everyone, regardless of class or rank," the minister continued, concluding: "We are all called to renew our loyalty to Lebanon alone and to work hand in hand to build the state we aspire to."